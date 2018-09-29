13th Jones County Heart Walk raises money for heart disease, stroke research

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -About 150 people walked or ran during an annual event in Jones County Saturday to help prevent heart disease.
They took part in the 13th annual Jones County Heart Walk at Jones College.
Funds brought in will go to fight cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are the number one and number five causes of death in the U.S.
“We want people to know the signs and symptoms, so that they can do early education, we want preventive measures taken and walking, physical activity is a way to prevent that from happening,” said Cassie Cox, event director.
The fundraising goal was $72,000.
