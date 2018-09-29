Sunday is last day to donate Florence relief supplies to Powers VFD

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -You have just one more day to help victims of Hurricane Florence by donating relief supplies to the Powers Volunteer Fire Department.
Volunteers are collecting bottled water, non-perishable food, baby supplies and household cleaning items and they are hoping to fill a large trailer for a trip to North Carolina.
Sunday, you can drop off supplies from one until five p.m.
“We were very fortunate, we started out with 19 pallets of water,” said Joey Davis, chief of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department. “We had 42 more cases yesterday and people are steady pouring in by the hour bringing stuff.”
B Clean Transportation will take the supplies to New Bern, North Carolina on Monday morning.
