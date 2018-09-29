State rests in Jessica Chambers murder trial

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Saturday marked day five of Quinton Tellis on trial for the murder of Jessica Chambers.
Chambers, 19, was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.
Tellis was on trial last year for the murder, but the end result was a hung jury.
Friday heard direct testimony about a mysterious man seen at the crime scene that investigators told to go away but not before getting his tag.
Jurors spent the day Saturday listening to cell phone testimony that investigators said showed Quinton Tellis was with Jessica Chambers when she was set on fire. Jurors also watched video that showed Chambers just hours before that happened.
Paul Rowlett, an intelligence analyst, went through how cell phone data is retrieved as well as listing phone calls Tellis and Chambers made the day before she was set on fire.
Rowlett repeatedly testified that his data shows Quinton Tellis and Jessica Chambers were together when she was set on fire. Rowlett said he has spent four years gathering evidence putting a puzzle together.
"Was there a picture at the end of that puzzle? There was and to me it was a clear picture of Quinton Tellis,” Rowlett said.
Rowlett ended his testimony for the prosecution saying Tellis deleted all his text messages from Chambers after his death. Prosecutors added he “erased her from his life.”
Tellis told investigators he was using his friend Big Mike’s truck from the time Chambers was last seen on video around 5:30 at night.
"Quintin Tellis told investigators he borrowed your truck to pick up Jessica Chambers' truck. He’s lying; my truck was in Nashville,” Big Mike Sanford said.
Defense attorneys worked to drive home that Tellis always cooperated with investigators who interviewed him several times and during those interviews, investigators lied to Quinton Tellis.
They also said Tellis wasn’t lying when his story changes. They said he just couldn’t remember a lot 11 months after Chambers' death.
The state rested its case Saturday evening. The defense is expected to call more witnesses Sunday.
The judge told jurors he hopes to have them home by Sunday night.
