31st Annual Mississippi Pecan Festival begins in Richton

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One of South Mississippi’s oldest fall festivals has kicked off its 31st year.
The Mississippi Pecan Festival at the Fulmer Farmstead in Richton began Friday, with dozens of arts and crafts and food vendors, bluegrass music and demonstrations of antique engines.
Visitors can also find lots of homemade foods at the Fulmer General Store.
“It started out really small, there wasn’t even a store here and they would come out and just do a few things, little arts and crafts and it’s just grown,” said Bethany Fulmer, one of the organizers of the event.
The festival continues Saturday and wraps up on Sunday.
