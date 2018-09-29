Southern Miss vs. Auburn - Through the Years

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Since 1964, Southern Miss has played an SEC school every season but three.
The Golden Eagles continue that tradition on Saturday when they visit No. 10 Auburn at 3 p.m.
“Southern Miss, you know, that's before I was born,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “That's who we are. We're going to play these games and that's the games that Southern Miss, that you look forward to playing."
Not to reveal Hopson’s age, but the head coach of Southern Miss was indeed alive when the Golden Eagles went over to Auburn, Alabama and beat the Tigers in the fall of 1977.
With former USM head coach P.W. Underwood on the Auburn sideline, Southern took down the Tigers 24-13. The Bobby Collins-led Eagles would later beat Mississippi State and Ole Miss that same season.
"They couldn't beat us, we weren't in fear of them,” said former USM defensive tackle Anthony ‘Stoney’ Parker, who now serves as Hattiesburg’s Chief of Police. “We just went out, hit as hard as we could. When we left the game, we wanted to make sure they knew we had been there."
"People that weren't here in the late '70s, early '80s don't know what Eagle fever was all about,” said former USM football player Joe Bryant. “It was Eagle fever and ‘I believe.’"
USM’s next win in the series wouldn’t come until 1990 – Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s last regular season game with the Golden Eagles.
Southern Miss stormed back from a 12-0 halftime deficit to beat the Tigers 13-12 – Favre threw touchdown pass to Anthony Harris with just 46 seconds remaining.
"I think if you back and look, when we beat Florida State the year before in 1989, we ran a little play-action pass, a little waggle play,” said former USM offensive lineman Chris Ryals, a Purvis native. “That seemed to be one of our go-to’s in crunch time. We ran it again successfully against Auburn that day."
"One of the many, great wins we had and we beat some wonderful teams,” Favre said. “And in my four years we had a really good run, and some good teams and some good players. That was a long time ago, I'm glad someone remembers."
With the win in 1990, USM became the first non-conference school since World War I to beat both Auburn and Alabama in the same year.
The Eagles followed it up with another win in ’91, but the Tigers have captured the last three and lead the series 17-5.
“I always thought it was a lot of fun,” Ryals said. “If you watch wrestling today, there’s the bad guy that all the crowd hates. I always kind of enjoyed that 88,000 people screaming at you, cursing at you, booing you and you just kinda soak it in and enjoy it.” “The attitude and the mental attitude you take into a football game is everything,” Parker said. “As the ole saying goes, everybody strap up the same way. If you go in with that attitude, then you have a chance to win any game you play.”
