Southern Miss-Auburn football game in delay

AUBURN, AL. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi-Auburn University football game is in a weather delay after lightning was sighted within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Play was halted initially about 4:15 p.m., with 4 minutes, 27 seconds left before halftime. The 10th-ranked Tigers (3-1) hold a 14-3 lead over the Golden Eagles (2-1).
Two more announcements have been made since then, the heavens opened up about 4:50, with raindrops fighting each other to see who can reach the ground first.
A delay is expected to last at least 30 minutes, meaning play likely won’t resume until 5:30 or so. All unprotected seats at the stadium are now deserted as people wait out a suddenly soggy Saturday afternoon.
