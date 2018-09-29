‘Rockin the Juke’ opens new community music stage in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Pine Belt residents have a new place to make their own music for free in downtown Hattiesburg.
Saturday, a ribbon was cut to officially dedicate “The Jook.”
It is an interactive community stage on the lawn of the old Hattiesburg American newspaper and future community arts center.
It is open everyday and you don’t have to be a musician to use it.
Several musical instruments are installed on the stage.
“You can plug into the amp, you can go to Bluetooth and play your music, there’s a keyboard and it is all designed to be creative, to make music, to find out what’s the next music of the future or what music that you have right now that you to play,” said Rebekah Stark Johnson, executive director of the Hattiesburg Arts Council.
The ribbon-cutting was held during an event called, “Rockin' the Jook,” which featured live performances of gospel, blues and jazz music.
It also focused attention on several historic blues records recorded in Hattiesburg during the 1930′s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.