Oak Grove wins “instant classic” over Petal 26-19

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For the past year, Oak Grove High School quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has carried the bitter memory of coming up short in the shadow of the goal line in the Warriors’ 2017 loss to archrival Petal High School.
Plumlee relieved some of that long-lingering sting Friday night as he and his teammates gained a measure of revenge against Petal with a down-to-the-wire, 26-19 victory at Panther Stadium.
Plumlee’s 33-yard run sparked a 70-yard drive that he capped with a 1-yard quarterback sneak on third-and-goal to snap a 19-19 tie with 30 seconds to play.
“I kind of thought back to last year, when we had that final drive last year and came up short,” said Plumlee, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. “I play that play over and over in my head again, and I came up short, came up short for my team, and these guys are going as hard as they can every play.
“I thought back to that, and told myself, ‘I am not coming up short again. We are not coming up short again.’”
Oak Grove (5-1, 2-0 Region 3-6A) didn’t, but the Warriors had to hold on for dear life.
A personal foul on the kickoff set Petal up at its 45-yard line with 27 seconds to play, and two completions for a combined 20 yards by quarterback DeCarlo Nicholson and a pass interference call had the Panthers at the Warriors’ 24-yard line with 8 seconds to play.
But on the final play of the game, Oak Grove cornerback Jarius Reimonenq read the route and picked off the last pass to secure the win.
“I told one of you this week that this could be an instant classic, and I think it was,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said.
For the Panthers (1-5, 0-2) it was another bitter loss to put with this season’s growing pile of pain.
“We got close, and the kids battled hard,” Petal coach Marcus Boyles said. “Nobody gave us a chance and we came in here and had some opportunities.
“Give credit to Oak Grove. They made plays and we didn’t. We missed a couple of plays.”
Both teams came out firing.
On the opening drive, Plumlee ran for 16 on two carries and connected on all four of his passes for 46 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tavion Smith for a 6-0 lead.
But Petal answered with a 15-play, 61-yard drive, with running back Micah McGowan scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-6 lead after one quarter.
On Oak Grove’s next possession, Plumlee rushed four times for all the yards in a 79-yard drive that he ended with 55-yard lightning-strike-of-a-run that gave the Warriors a 12-7 lead.
Petal had a chance to go back ahead, driving to a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line and had second-and-goal from the 4-yard line. But the Warriors bowed up and held, stopping McGowan on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
But Petal was able to use the final minutes of the first half to drive back inside the Warriors’ 10-yard line before settling for Hunter Napper’s 23-yard field with 8 seconds left in the quarter to get back within 12-10.
Petal opened the second half by driving inside the Warriors’ 10-yard line yet again, but a McGowan touchdown run was called back by a illegal motion call before Nicholson was sandwiched at the goal line, losing the ball into the end zone where Oak Grove recovered.
But with the quarter winding down, Petal recovered an Oak Grove fumble at the Warriors’ 21-yard line, and two plays later, McGowan broke a 7-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the period to give the Panthers a 16-12 lead.
An Oak Grove offense dormant through the second and third quarters, awoke in the fourth, grinding out a 61-yard scoring drive that Plumlee capped with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyson Keys for a 19-16 lead.
Running back E.J. Newell carried seven times for 43 yards on the drive, including an 18-yard gain on fourth-and-3 at Petal’s 34-yard line.
Petal wasted no time, driving again inside the Warriors’ 10-yard line before tying the game 19-19 on Napper’s 21-yard field goal.
That set up the final fireworks in the game’s final minutes and left the Warriors celebrating on the field.
Plumlee rushed for 147 yards and two scores on 12 carries. He threw for only 87 yards, including 21 yards in the second half, but finished with the two scoring passes.
McGowan rushed for 87 yards and two scores on 18 carries, while running back Rashad Handford backed him with 85 yards on 18 carries.
Nicholson rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries and threw for 173 yards.
Oak Grove will host Meridian High School at 7 p.m. Friday, while Petal will travel to Brandon High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.