Sumrall hosts Purvis in battle for Highway 589

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - The battle of Highway 589 renews on Friday night as Purvis visits Sumrall.
The Tornadoes have won the last ten games in the series but they’ll face a Bobcats team on Friday that is 6-0 for the first time since 1988.
Sumrall is a senior-laden team and, most importantly, playing with confidence.
“Winning breeds confidence and when you have success, you expect more success,” said Bobcats head coach Shannon White, who’s in his eighth season at Sumrall. “And we’ve certainly seen that this year. These guys have been through some hard times here and it’s been fun to see them win and our coaches as well. You just feel better about play-calling and everything you do now, certainly confidence is a big part of winning."
