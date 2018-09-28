Police name suspects in gang-related shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested and charged four people in connection with shooting that injured a 23-year-old man Tuesday night.
The shooting happened on Mobile and East 8th streets just before 6 p.m. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the following people have been arrested and charged in the shooting:
- A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity in the shooting.
- Adreanna Todd, 29, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Rico Underwood, 24, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
- Dexter Jordan, 45, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
Moore says the following suspects are wanted on felony charges in connection the shooting:
- Antwon Strickland, 22, aka “Big Red”
- D’Jarvis Hundley, 19, aka “Polo”
- Michael May, 24, aka “CEO”
- Freddie McDuffie, 19, “Candy Man”
These suspects are wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting:
- Amanda Todd, 30, aka "Cloud 9″
- Donnie Strickland, 18, aka “Baby 9”
- Billy Ray Keys, 35, aka “Dead End”
- Cedric Smith, 28, aka “Lil C.”
Moore says this incident involves multiple street gangs and more arrests are expected.
If you have any information on this crime, please call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
