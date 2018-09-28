Physicians, nutritionists warn of health effects of childhood obesity

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Michael King of Hattiesburg is an avid runner.
“I’ve done a Marathon, a couple of half-Marathons, I went running this morning and it’s just a part of my life now,” King said.
King’s devotion to running has replaced a devotion he once had, as a child, to food.
“Food was definitely a big part of my family,” King said. "I was blessed to grow up around a lot of family and we had a lot of celebrations and at a lot of those celebrations, we had a lot of food.
“That turned into a love of buffets and a love of food and that continued on into college, which was really rough.”
King decided to change his life at that point.
He lost about 60 pounds and developed proper eating habits which have made him a healthier person.
Unfortunately, there are many children in Mississippi right now whose health is at risk because of their own struggle with weight.
“Mississippi leads the nation for obesity in children and adults, I believe the last figure was over 18 percent," said Sarah Hudson, D.O., a family medicine resident at Forrest General Hospital. "So, that’s significant. Those are numbers that we’ve never seen before, so we’re having problems in children that we used to only see in adults and sometimes, middle-aged adults we’re now seeing in relatively young children because of this.”
Those health problems include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, asthma and even back pain.
“Developing these problems at a young age gives them more time to cause damage to the body, so it’s especially devastating if this starts at a very young age," said Hudson.
Starting bad habits when you’re young can cause problems when you’re old, but the reverse is also true.
Starting good habits at an early age, especially eating right and exercising, can lead to a lifetime of good health.
That's where school district's like the Hattiesburg School District come in.
Child nutritionists there follow USDA guidelines for preparing meals for students.
“We have restrictions on sodium, on fats, on calories for our students," said Alexsis Caston, director of child nutrition for the Hattiesburg Public School District. "We offer low sodium, low fat, high-fiber items. We offer fresh fruits and vegetables everyday for our students.”
And thanks to a partnership with the Mississippi State Extension Service, they also offer nutrition education in the classroom.
“I come into the classrooms, I talk to the children about eating healthy, making healthy choices," said Felicia Groves, a SNAP-ED nutrition educator with the Mississippi State Extension Service.
"We talk about exercise and exercise is a big issue. I tell them, well, if you can dance, if you can walk around the park, run and have fun with your friends, that’s exercise.”
And that exercise should, of course, include family members as well.
“Activities as a family are wonderful," said Hudson. "That’s good for their health, for the children and the parents. Go on walks, go to the park, do these things that are beneficial for both, so that it’s a fun process.”
And Dr. Hudson says all children should see a doctor for regular check-ups, so that any health issues related to weight can be diagnosed and treated early.
