No. 9 Jones rocks Southwest Mississippi, 51-21

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Ninth-ranked Jones College took to the air Thursday night to soar past Southwest Mississippi Community College 51-21 at Bobcat Stadium.
Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and Fred Barnum combined to complete 22-of-38 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
Bennett and Stetson each threw a touchdown pass in the Bobcats’ 28-point second quarter that broke the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ game open for JC (4-1, 3-0 South Division).
Bennett completed 18-of-31 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Barnum went 4-for-7 for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Johnquarise Patterson caught three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns (64 yards, 4 yards), Gabe Douglas had six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown (8 yards) and former Petal High School standout Nataurean Watts had a 5-yard touchdown catch.
Kalyn Grandberry rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run and Donte Edwards added a 10-yard scoring run.
Devonte Toles scooped up a fumble by the Bears (1-4, 0-3) caused by Daylen Gill and went 15 yards for another Bobcats’ touchdown.
Punter Greg Hayden also gave JC a leg up, averaging 44.8 yards per punt and plopping three of his five boots inside the Bears’ 20-yard line.
The Bobcats will head to Poplarville to take on Pearl River Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday in the annual “Cat Fight.”
