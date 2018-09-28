2 men arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Members of the Metro Narcotics Unit arrested two men in Hattiesburg on Friday after a three-month investigation.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said agents searched a home in the 400 block of Mable Street, which led to arrests and the seizure of drugs and a weapon.
John Haynes, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school or church, according to Moore.
Moore said Michael Norman, 40, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both suspects were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
