LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, 20, was killed in an early Friday shooting near Southern University, according to Baton Rouge police.
Detectives are investigating the homicide that happened in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. This is located across the street from Mumford Stadium and the tennis courts.
Police said Sims, a junior attending LSU with a forward position on the team, was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said Sims died due to the injury.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
In his sophomore season, Sims played 32 games with 10 starts, and was the 2014-2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
His father, Wayne Sims played basketball at LSU under Dale Brown.
