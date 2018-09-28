Hurricane Florence relief items being collected in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jones County Volunteer Fire Departments and Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel are collecting items to send to North Carolina to help victims of Hurricane Florence.
The fire departments are asking for help filling an 18-wheeler trailer with relief supplies. Each of the 18 volunteer fire departments have donated a pallet of bottled water to be transported to Religious Community Services in New Bern, North Carolina.
Residents are asked to bring items such as bottled water, sports drinks, canned food items, baby formula, diaper and wipes, household bleach, household cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, manual can openers, flash lights and batteries, mops, buckets, bath towels, hand tools and other items that would help people impacted by the hurricane. Clothing items are not needed at this time.
The 18-wheeler, donated by B Clean Transportation, will be at the Powers Fire & Rescue fire station at 1975 Highway 184 in Laurel, and donations will only be accepted at this location.
You can stop by to donate items at the following times:
- Friday, September 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, September 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Sunday, September 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The truck will depart for New Bern on October 1 and items will be delivered the following day.
Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel will also be filling an 18-wheeler with hurricane relief items after partnering with Bladen Baptist Association of Elizabethtown, North Carolina. Southern Tire Mart donated the trailer to transport the relief items.
Southern Tire began taking donations on Monday, September 24, and Trinity Baptist will start receiving items on Friday, September 28. Donations will continue until the trailer has been filled.
The following items are needed:
- Baby supplies: Baby diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, baby food/formula, baby shampoo, baby soap, diaper rash ointment, pacifiers, Pedialyte, baby lotion.
- Personal hygiene: Tooth brushes, tooth paste, hair brushes, combs, deodorant, adult size diapers, shampoo, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products.
- Food items: Any non-perishable food items, powdered Gatorade, non-refrigerated snacks.
- First aid: Benadryl cream, small first aid kits, bandages, band-aids, antiseptic spray/wipes, hydrogen peroxide, Tylenol/Advil, first aid cream/ointment, scissors, tweezers.
- Cleaning supplies: Paper towels, cleaning cloths, spray bottles, pump-up sprayers, bleach, Comet/Ajax style products, Lysol, 5 gallon buckets, mops, brooms, work gloves.
- Miscellaneous items: Large contractor size garbage bags, shovels, flashlight batteries, insect spray, insect repellent, face masks, shop vacs, rubber boots.
No clothing items are needed at this time.
Monetary donations will be accepted with all checks made payable to Trinity Baptist Church (write hurricane relief in the footnote section of the check). All proceeds collected will be used to buy remaining relief supplies.
You can drop off items at Trinity Baptist Church at 35 Trinity Road in Laurel and Southern Tire Mart at 2926 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.