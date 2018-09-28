Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, an employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo. Honda is recalling about 232,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. for malfunctioning software for the rear camera display. Honda said Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, that there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)