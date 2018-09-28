Group offers free hepatitis C testing for veterans

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - According to Focus Medica, hepatitis C is a blood-borne disease with more than 200,000 cases per year in the U.S. A group in Hattiesburg offered free testing for military veterans Thursday.
“This a third event within the last year where we are conducting hepatitis C testing for veterans across the State of Mississippi,” said Jeff Hammond, Director of Veterans Services at USM.
USM Student Vets of America and the VA sponsored the event at Merit Health Hospital in Hattiesburg.
"Hepatitis C is a terrible disease. It causes cirrhosis of the liver. It can cause cancer, ultimately death," said Hammond.
Hammond tells us why it's so important for veterans to get tested.
“Most veterans, if they go untested, it will catch up with them one way or another at some point in their lives,” said Hammond.
He said it’s best to get tested, because if they are diagnosed early, its likely they can be cured. The VA has a drug related protocol where a patient can take one pill a day for 90 days. It’s about 93 percent successful in curing the disease, according to Hammond.
"The good news is we have the ability to correct this problem. The challenge is getting the veterans in to be tested," said Hammond.
Michael McGee, a 23-year U.S. Army veteran urged all veterans to be tested.
"If you don't do it for yourself, let’s do it for our family members," said McGee.
McGee said all veterans should take advantage of the free service.
"The service is here. The service is free to veterans and it’s for the best interest of veterans," McGee said.
McGee has been deployed all over the world in his service to the Army and he says that comes with risks but going untested is a risk veteran shouldn't take.
"Come out and be tested because it’s important to your own health as well as your longevity because hepatitis C is something that's serious," McGee.
The group plans to offer more testing for veterans throughout the year.
