Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Rain chances will be pretty low today, but I cant rule out a few showers today. So, keep a rain coat nearby. Skies will be mostly cloudy afternoon across the Pine Belt. Highs will be held down into the mid 80s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.