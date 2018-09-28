Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Rain chances will be pretty low today, but I cant rule out a few showers today. So, keep a rain coat nearby. Skies will be mostly cloudy afternoon across the Pine Belt. Highs will be held down into the mid 80s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Weather is looking good for those Friday night Football games with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 70s. We’ll dry out a little bit this weekend with partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss t-storms possible for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s not looking to be a washout as of now. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
We’ll dry out next week as high pressure takes over our weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Fall is still on backorder as of now. A few models are teasing cooler weather in October, but I’m holding off on that hope until I’m fairly confident of it happening. I’ll keep you updated!
