Downtown Laurel attracts visitors from across the U.S.

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - In the past, downtown Laurel wasn’t the most attractive place to stop for tourists, but now the city see’s license plate’s from all over the United States.
Downtown laurel has gone through a transformation process which has added new businesses, stores and new restaurants to the area, making visitors stop for a quick bite to eat or a shopping spree.
Judi Holifield, executive director of Laurel Main street, said that it’s been the biggest boom in the last two years that Laurel has seen. According to Laurel Main Street, Laurel has raised over $100,000 dollars, and that money has been reinvested into the downtown area to help renovate facades in the area.
According to the Laurel Economic Development Authority, stores vacated the area of downtown Laurel in 2016, leaving people unemployed in the area. When that happened, the city felt a big dip within the sales tax collection. The Laurel Economic Development Authority said that its office handles most of the tourism requests and that 400 to 600 packets have been sent out after being requested on the state website.
Since then, there’s been an upswing in traffic and numbers because people have been attracted to downtown Laurel. Most of it comes from visitors interested in the television show, “Hometown,” the HGTV reality show that follows local couple Erin and Ben Napier as they remodel and restore homes.
The show has made the city of Laurel a spotlight for not only the state of Mississippi, but people who travel on the highway passing by.
Holifield said business is booming.
"In the last 36 months, there have been 34 businesses opened or relocated to downtown Laurel,” said Holifield.
Councilman Tony Wheat from Ward 2 said that he’s seen the trend and he hopes it doesn’t stop any time soon.
“Hopefully, this trend continues, employment is good right now, there are not a lot of unemployed people right now,” Wheat said.
Wheat talks about sales tax in the city and how they’ve increased because of the new downtown look and businesses. He said that this year’s fiscal collection was the best Laurel has had in three years.
“We came in with about 8,840,000. So that was about 140 over budget,” said Wheat.
So far, 29 loft apartments downtown are filled with no vacancies, according to Laurel Main Street’s office.
Laurel is also on the map with three Air BNB’s, which is an online marketplace and hospitality service for tourism experiences and lodging. Air BNB allows laurel to be exposed to visitors traveling from out of state.
