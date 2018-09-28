Deadly Jones County fire intentionally ignited, no criminal intent

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Jones County RV fire that killed a man appears to have been incendiary in nature, according to the Jones County Fire Council.
Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council, said that the fire appeared to have been ignited intentionally, but with no criminal intent. The fire killed 67-year-old Michael Scruggs.
The Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the burning RV on Flynt Road on September 18. Scruggs was found dead inside the RV once the fire was extinguished.
Bumgardner said the manner of death is still under investigation, but the cause of death was smoke and soot inhalation.
