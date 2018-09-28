Columbia native takes oath to practice law,plans to become Naval JAG officer

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - A Columbia native and University of Southern Mississippi alumnus took the oath to practice law and the Naval oath of office on Wednesday at the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Justice Dawn Beam, of Sumrall, administered the oath to practice law to U.S. Navy Ensign Ryan Morris, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of Courts. Morris was a legal intern for Beam in 2016 while in law school.
Morris' grandfather, retired U.S. Army Cpl. Tony Morris, ceremoniously administered the military oath. Tony Morris served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War, according to the release.
LTJG Joe Noel presented the Naval commission to Morris, who was accompanied by his wife, Madeline, and their young son, Maddox. The family lives in Auburn, New York but will soon move to Newport, Rhode Island for officer training. Morris expects to begin training as a Navy JAG officer at the Naval Justice School in Newport.
Morris earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiotherapy from Southern Miss and a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.