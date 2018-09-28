Charles Cross, Byron Young invited to All-American Game

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A number of Pine Belt players received invites to two of the most prestigious high school all-star games in the country.
Sumrall senior wide receiver Dannis Jackson – an Ole Miss commit – has been invited to the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Florida on January 3.
West Jones defensive end Byron Young – an Alabama commit – and Laurel offensive lineman Charles Cross – an FSU commit – both received invites to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
The January 5th game features 100 of the best high school players in the nation.
"It's huge,” said Laurel head coach Todd Breland. “It's a great honor. It's a nationally-recognized game. The best in the country will be there and we certainly think he's one of those best.”
“It’s just a blessing,” Cross said. “I just want to thank God, my coaches and my family. [I want to] have fun every game, play hard. It’s my last year of high school, just go out and do what I can.”
