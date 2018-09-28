Auburn to present large challenge for USM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - At this point in the 2018 football season, the University of Southern Mississippi was already supposed to have a challenging road game under its belt.
But thanks to Hurricane Florence, the Golden Eagles first road experience will come this weekend against, arguably, the most formidable opponent on their schedule.
USM (2-1) will venture to Jordan-Hare Stadium for 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday with 10th-ranked Auburn University (3-1).
The Golden Eagles will receive a $1.7 million paycheck for to face what is certain to be a vocal, anti-USM crowd at the 87,451-seat stadium but also one of the more ferocious and stingy defenses the Football Bowl Subdivision has to offer and a dangerously quasi-dormant offense capable of roaring to life any week.
“They are awful big, awful fast,” USM defensive coordinator Tim Billings said. “It’s scary to watch them.
“But our deal is to go out there and line up and play hard and play fast and see what happens. It’s always an exciting to me to go play in front of 85,000-plus people.”
USM was scheduled for a Sept. 15 road jaunt to face an Appalachian State University team that has an overtime loss at Penn State University stacked next to a pair of lopsided wins.
Instead, the Golden Eagles open with the Southeastern Conference’s defending West Division champion that will be playing its fourth consecutive game at home.
After a neutral-site win over the University of Washington, the Tigers clobbered Alabama State University (63-9) before splitting a pair of SEC games. Auburn lost 22-21 to Louisiana State University on a last-second field goal before bouncing back with a convincing victory over the University of Arkansas.
“They’re an athletic team,” USM coach Jay Hopson said. “They beat Arkansas 34-3, and it could’ve been worse than that. They’re a good football team, there’re no ifs or buts about that. We know we’ve got a good challenge and we know we’re playing a really good football team.“
The Tigers’ defense, led by defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Deshaun Davis, have allowed just 12.5 points per game. Auburn’s defense has been able to force the issue, averaging two takeaways, three-plus sacks and eight tackles for loss per game.
Hopson said the Golden Eagles are familiar with these type of games and will be ready to go come Saturday.
““At Southern Miss, we play SEC teams every year,” Hopson said. “That’s part of our DNA. We know they’re an athletic football team and a good football team.
“But we’re going to prepare the same way we always do. That’s what we always have done and always will do. We know Auburn is a good football team, and that doesn’t surprise us. But we’re going to do what we do and prepare and get ready to play our best.”
