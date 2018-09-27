WATCH: Thief steals semi-trailer truck from dealership, crashes through gate

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are working to identify the suspect who stole a semi-trailer truck from the Peterbilt dealership in Hattiesburg earlier this month.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the truck was stolen from the dealership on U.S. Highway 11 around 1 a.m. on Sept. 10.
In surveillance video released by the police department, you can see a man wearing pajama pants walking around the property. The video then shows the truck crashing through a chain link gate and driving away, dragging a piece of the gate along with it.
HPD said the damaged truck was found abandoned along Hwy. 11 in Lamar County a short time later.
If you can identify the suspect in the video or have any information that could help the investigation, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.