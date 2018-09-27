VisitHATTIESBURG recognized at MTA Governor’s Conference

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Tourism Association awarded VisitHATTIESBURG with the 2018 Tourism Achievement Award during the Mississippi’s Governor’s Conference this week in Oxford.
“This recognition should be given to our tourism industry leaders who are valued for their talents and achievements through their outstanding accomplishments," said Dede Mogollon, 2018-2019 president of MTA. “We are happy to have the opportunity to honor the winners of these awards as we truly appreciate their dedication not only to our organization but to the entire tourism industry.”
VisitHATTIESBURG was recognized for their vision and commitment to tourism in their community, according to a VisitHATTIESBURG news release.
“We are committed to our core mission of growing tourism in Hattiesburg and are honored to receive this statewide Tourism Achievement award from MTA," said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG. “Our team looks forward to celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week each year, because it provides a nationwide platform for Hattiesburg’s growing tourism industry. More importantly, we enjoy dedicating the week to giving back and thanking our local hotel, restaurant, and tourism partners for their first-class service year-round.”
The Governor’s Conference on Tourism, held on September 23-September 25, is held each year as industry leaders gather to share the best practices for attracting tourists to Mississippi. Awards were presented in 15 categories, each focusing on a different aspect of the travel industry or individual achievement, according to the release.
