USM’s Nick Mullens promoted to 49ers active roster

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Former Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens received a promotion on Tuesday.
Mullens was promoted from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad to the active roster after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The former Golden Eagle will back up C.J. Beathard in the 49ers game against the Chargers on Sunday.
Mullens earned praise in the preseason for leading San Francisco to a fourth-quarter comeback win over Dallas. In his four seasons at Southern Miss, Mullens became the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,994) and passing touchdowns (87).
