USM relishes opportunity to battle No. 10 Auburn

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss will battle Auburn on the gridiron for the 23rd time on Saturday at 3 p.m.
For many Golden Eagles, it will be their first time playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium. And for a few Alabama natives, it’s something they’ve looked forward to doing for quite a while.
"I always wanted to play at Auburn Stadium,” said USM sophomore wide receiver Quez Watkins, an Athens, Alabama native who said he grew up a Tigers fan. “It's been a dream and I got the chance to. So, I'm gonna do what I gotta do to at least try to come out with a win." "Any school we play from Alabama, I take it like if you didn't give me an offer or anything, I take it personally because I feel like I should've had an offer from you too,” said USM junior defensive back Ernest Gunn, a Selma native. “And I went out of state to play ball so when I play you, I'm going to give it everything I got just to beat you.”
Watkins and Gunn are two of 15 Southern Miss players from the state of Alabama – including linebacker Darian Yancey who grew up right in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School.
USM relishes the challenge of going toe-to-toe with the No. 10 team in the nation.
"[Auburn is] so explosive,” said USM defensive coordinator Tim Billings. “It's just to not give up big plays. If we can just make them earn it, make them go down there and earn it. It's like a lot of offenses, as long as they can keep snapping it, maybe they'll find a way to screw something up. I always say it's the most important game in Southern Miss history because it's the only one you can play this week."
Since 1964, the Golden Eagles have played an SEC school every season but three (2009, 2010, 2011).
Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is making a point of continuing that tradition with games against Auburn (2020), Alabama (2019, 2021) and Mississippi State (2019, 2023, 2024) scheduled in the years to come.
USM’s ready for its first road game of 2018 – it might as well be in front of 87,000 people.
“I, as a player, played at Auburn,” Hopson said. “I know the environment that is Jordan-Hare, so we know it’s a big-time environment. It’s what happens between those white lines. The crowd’s great, the fans are great, but it’s between that square box that’s what’s going to matter. We gotta make sure we’re at our best, Saturday at 3.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.