Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We're starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Grab your raincoats as you head out the door. We'll see a good chance of scattered t-storms this morning and afternoon across the Pine Belt. Highs will be held down into the mid 80s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Scattered t-Storms will continue tomorrow through Friday across the area as a front gets hung up over central Mississippi. Highs will be in the upper to mid 80s with lows in the low 70s.
We’ll dry out a little bit this weekend with partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss t-storms possible for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s not looking to be a washout as of now. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
We’ll dry out next week as high pressure takes over our weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Fall is still on backorder as of now. A few models are teasing cooler weather in October, but I’m holding off on that hope until fairly confident of it happening.
I’ll keep you updated!
