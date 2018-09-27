Sheriff: “Armed and dangerous” suspect in standoff with deputies

BASSFIELD, MS (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Highway Patrol are responding to a person barricaded inside a trailer on George Deen Road in Bassfield.
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirms the person inside is Kevin Batimon. He is the only person inside the home, Strickland said.
Strickland’s department announced Wednesday that Batimon was wanted by authorities and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officials said Batimon was wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation.
This is a developing story. We have a news crew on the way to the scene now and will keep you up to date with the latest details as they become available.
