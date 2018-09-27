“Very irresponsibly, I was looking at the dang Twitter feed": Rep. Greg Snowden maintains he was not inebriated after DUI arrest

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - House Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden was arrested and charged with DUI refusal Thursday afternoon after he rear-ended a car on Highway 39 North in Meridian.
Police responding to the wreck found enough evidence to take Snowden in to the police department.
Once Snowden was at the station, he refused to take a breath test. He was booked around 3:00 p.m.
He has since been released. Officials did not release his bond amount.
According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Dareall Thompson, with the Meridian Police Department, a caller claimed that a person matching Snowden’s description had gotten out of his car at one point and stumbled into a business.
When reached by phone, Rep. Snowden said he was on his way home from a a lunch in Jackson when he rear-ended the other vehicle, less than a mile from his home.
When asked, he said he had one beer at Hal and Mal’s during a Spay and Neuter of Mississippi event.
He said he was watching Twitter updates on the Kavanaugh hearings.
“Very irresponsibly, I was looking at the dang Twitter feed.” said Snowden.
Police were called and when they arrived, they asked him to walk the line for a sobriety test. Snowden says he’s had knee surgery and therefore “wobbled all over the place”.
He was asked to take a blood alcohol test at the police department, but he declined the test saying every attorney he knows has always mentioned that it’s best to refuse them.
"Maybe that was a mistake, I don’t know,' Snowden added.
Snowden maintains that he was not inebriated.
The Representative’s court date is October 8.
House Speaker Philip Gunn is currently out of the country and unavailable but his communications director Meg Annison sent the following statement:
