Powerful image shows Army vet hanging American flag over floodwaters

“It’s been scary, but also heartwarming to see our new community come together during this whole thing,” Laura said. “We saw hundreds of kids spend their days off filling sandbags and giving them out. It’s been amazing to see. My husband and I are both so proud of this country and are blessed to live here. He’s sacrificed so much for it and truly believes that this is the best country in the world. It only took a few seconds of his time to fix it.”