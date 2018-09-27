Pine Belt prepares for upcoming elections

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We are 41 days away from November’s primary election, and counties within the Pine Belt are preparing early.
“We probably had close to 60 poll workers come in and we’ll have right at 100 at the end of this week, and then next week we’ll probably have another 60, somewhere around 160 or 170 poll workers to work the election,” said Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin D. Hankins.
Hankins explained that you need to be turning 18 before Tuesday, Nov. 6th or already 18 to vote. He reminds residents that you need to have a photo ID with you when voting or casting your absentee ballot.
“This is one of the rights that we still have and one of the rights that are only left in our society,” said Hankins. “Men and women are fighting overseas for our country right now. They give us that right and freedom to be able to go vote.”
Below are details on voting and deadlines for this upcoming election:
Lamar County Voting
According to the Lamar County Circuit Clerk’s Office, portions of Lamar County, which include Kingsmill, Oak Grove and Mill Creek precincts as well as portions of Breland, Lake Serene, Arnold Line and Purvis, will be voting in school board election district D.
Portions of Lamar County involving all of Richburg, Okahola and Lamar Park, as well as portions of Arnold Line, Wesley Manor and South Purvis, will be voting in school board district B.
Voter Registration Deadline
Monday, Oct. 8 is the deadline to register in person. Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the deadline to register by mail. Office are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Absentee Voting
Began on Monday, Sept. 24. Offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting for anyone over age 65. Offices will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 6, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon for absentee voting. The absentee voting deadline is Saturday, Nov. 3.
Forrest County Voting
According to the Forrest County Circuit Clerk, in 2017 there were 2,802 voters that registered. Currently in Forrest County, there are 44,667 registered voters. Anyone can visit the circuit clerk’s office and register in person or they can go to the Secretary of States website and print off an application that the can be mailed, emailed or brought in to the circuit clerk’s office. On the secretary of state’s website, you can also go to the “Y’all Vote” tab and register online.
Please remember that you must have a picture ID to present at the polls or in the clerk’s office for voting absentee.
The Forrest County Clerk’s Office wants to remind residents that if you’ve recently worked out of state for a long period of time, for example military, college students or traveling nurses, that you can call and request an absentee ballot so that it can be mailed to you at your current location.
The deadline to register to vote will be Oct. 8.
Jones County Voting
Jones County now has 42,956 active voters. The deadline to register for the upcoming general election is Oct. 8. The Jones County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on that Saturday in both Laurel and Ellisville.
Absentee ballots can be requested by phone call if you are disabled or over 65 years old. These absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office by U.S. Postal Service by the deadline, which is 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.
Additional dates that the clerk’s offices will be open are Saturday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 3 for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Saturday.
If you are unable to visit the county clerk’s office, a motor voter application can be picked up from the clerk’s office, filled out and either mailed or hand-delivered back to the clerk prior to the registration deadline, which is Saturday, Oct. 6.
Perry County Voting
According to the Perry County Circuit Clerk, there are currently 8,945 registered voters in Perry County. Residents are open to register by mail or in person. If you are registering by mail, the application must be postmarked 30 days before the election.
The Perry County Clerk’s Office will be open the two Saturdays before the election on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.
