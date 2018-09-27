Pine Belt prepares for upcoming elections

According to the Forrest County Circuit Clerk, in 2017 there were 2,802 voters that registered. Currently in Forrest County, there are 44,667 registered voters. Anyone can visit the circuit clerk’s office and register in person or they can go to the Secretary of States website and print off an application that the can be mailed, emailed or brought in to the circuit clerk’s office. On the secretary of state’s website, you can also go to the “Y’all Vote” tab and register online.