Nurse practitioner to be sentenced for role in compound pharmacy scheme

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A federal judge is expected to hand down his sentence to a Mississippi-based nurse practitioner on Sept. 27 at the William J. Colmer Federal Building. Susan Perry, a Grand Bay, Alabama native, pleaded guilty on June 15 to one count in a 13-count indictment against her. She was charged back in 2017 for her role in a compound pharmacy scheme where authorities say she allegedly defrauded the government and healthcare agencies out of million.
In the indictment, Perry was charged with one account attempt and conspiracy, four counts of fraud by wire, radio or television, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, one count of controlled substance--- sell, distribute, or dispense, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts of payment to non-licensed physician and one count of statements or entries generally also known as making false statements. Court documents show that TRICARE--- a health benefit program serving the U.S. military and their family members--- reimbursed more than $3.3 million in compounded medications including Ketamine--- a controlled substance prescribed by Perry. Based on a federal investigation, TRICARE and other health care benefit programs “relied upon the defendant’s signature on the pre-printed prescriptions as evidencing the medical necessity of the compounded medications dispensed.” Perry’s actions caused TRICARE to reimburse Advantage Pharmacy $1,376, 692 in claims. She also allegedly received $50, 000 in kickbacks.
After making a guilty plea, the remaining 12 charges against Perry were dropped. Her conviction carries a sentence of up to 10 years coupled with a $250,000 fine. Perry is the fourth person tied to the compound pharmacy scheme to appear in court in 2018. Albert Diaz, a Biloxi-based physician, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison. On March 2, Diaz was found guilty on all charges in a 16-count indictment.
Jay Schaar, a former pharmaceutical sales representative, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in a scheme to defraud TRICARE of more than $2.3 million. The pharmacist in charge of Advantage Pharmacy, Jason May, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering to defraud health care benefit programs, including TRICARE, of more than $190 million. May is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 21.
Due to violating conditions of his pretrial release, Schaar is due back in court on Aug. 6.
Indictments continue to roll out in the compound pharmacy scheme. In May, four more Pine Belt residents---Hope Thomley, Randy Thomley, Glenn Doyle Beach Jr. and Gregory Grafton Parker--- were indicted for their part in an alleged multi-million scheme to defraud healthcare programs.
