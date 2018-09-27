Nurse practitioner to be sentenced for role in compound pharmacy scheme

In the indictment, Perry was charged with one account attempt and conspiracy, four counts of fraud by wire, radio or television, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, one count of controlled substance--- sell, distribute, or dispense, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts of payment to non-licensed physician and one count of statements or entries generally also known as making false statements. Court documents show that TRICARE--- a health benefit program serving the U.S. military and their family members--- reimbursed more than $3.3 million in compounded medications including Ketamine--- a controlled substance prescribed by Perry. Based on a federal investigation, TRICARE and other health care benefit programs “relied upon the defendant’s signature on the pre-printed prescriptions as evidencing the medical necessity of the compounded medications dispensed.” Perry’s actions caused TRICARE to reimburse Advantage Pharmacy $1,376, 692 in claims. She also allegedly received $50, 000 in kickbacks.