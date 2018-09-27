Lamar County upgrades with automated garbage truck

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Danny Young has been with the Lamar County Sanitation Department for about 20 years. He said the new automated garbage truck the county purchased a month ago was key to sanitation workers' safety.
“We’re in the most fifth dangerous job in the nation right now. We had to find a way to make it safer to pick up garbage. This is one way we felt was safe,” Young said.
Young said the county had to find a better way after a sanitation worker was critically injured two years ago.
“We had one gentleman that lost his leg. A car rear-ended one of our rear load trucks, and they had to amputate it from the knee down,” said Young.
The new automated truck cost roughly $225,000. From a safety stand point, Young said it’s worth the county’s investment.
“At this time, it’s a very good investment. Once we get everything worked out of it, get the cans turned the right way, make sure they’re not close to mail boxes and make sure no cars are blocking where we can actually retrieve the can, I feel it’s going to be a great investment for Lamar County," Young said.
Young said the truck will promote not only safety, but efficiency, too. Most employees like the convenience of the new truck, but those who aren’t able to use it just yet, not so much.
“It’s kind of mixed feelings you know? It’s like this is one truck doing all the work where on another truck there’s two guys back there doing all of that work, but they work together to help each other out to get the job done,” said Young.
Young said Lamar County residents can make the transition a little easier for the sanitation department by doing a few simple things.
“They can put the cans to the street the correct way with the silver bars to the road with the lid where it will open back toward the house. The wheels facing the house would make it a lot easier,” Young added.
The new automated trucks fortunately aren't taking any jobs away from workers, but rather moving working hands to other departments that may need them more.
“We’re going to transition them into other areas throughout the county. We have road departments parks and rec, multipurpose centers. Wherever they’re needed at is where we’ll make the transition to,” said Young.
The money the county saves from the automated truck will go toward purchasing more equipment throughout the county.
