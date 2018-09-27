Disney to offer cruises out of New Orleans

The cruises start in 2020

Disney to offer cruises out of New Orleans
Disney will offer cruises out of New Orleans in 2020. (Disney Cruise)
By Chris Finch | September 27, 2018 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 12:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Disney Wonder will offer Caribbean and Bahamian cruises from New Orleans starting in 2020.

Passengers can choose from six different cruises during the limited-time season. They will include four, six and seven-night Western Caribbean voyages, a seven-night Bahama cruise, and a 14-night Panama Canal trip, according to reports.

“This marks the first time Disney Cruise Line will have a home port in Louisiana. Not only will this provide families from the region with the magic of having a Disney cruise ship in their own backyard, but it will also draw families from farther away to discover this incredible city before they set sail," Disney Cruise said in a statement.

Bookings are set to open in October. The cruises are scheduled from February through March.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.