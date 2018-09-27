Court records reveal past of woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg woman charged with murder in her boyfriend’s death was granted bond Wednesday. We have also learned she was arrested years prior in connection to the murders of police officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen.
Anquanette Alexander, 22, was given a $250,000 bond Wednesday after Hattiesburg police charged her with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, 31-year-old Greg Hawthorne.
According to Hattiesburg police, Hawthorne was found dead inside his home early Sunday morning off Cypress Avenue.
After digging through court records, we found out this isn't the first time Alexander has faced criminal charges.
Back in 2015, a Forrest County Grand Jury indicted Alexander for one count of conspiracy and one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree in connection to the murders of Deen and Tate.
According to the indictment, Alexander was said to have conspired with others to, "dispose of and conceal physical evidence," which was the shirt alleged triggerman Marvin Banks was wearing at the time of the shootings.
Fast forward to 2017 when Alexander entered a guilty plea to the conspiracy charge. Her sentence was deferred five years and would have been removed from her criminal record. However, those terms could be violated with her most recent felony arrest.
Future court proceedings will reveal the final outcome. As for the hindering prosecution charge, it was passed to the inactive files.
The Hawthorne investigation is ongoing. Nikarra Duncan, 41, was also arrested in connection to the crime. He is charged with obstruction of justice in the investigation. He was given a $18,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.