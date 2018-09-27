Consider This: You’re invited to celebrate the Hattiesburg Hall of Fame

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - I am Michael Marks, chair of the historic Hattiesburg Hall of Fame Committee and a member of the board of directors for the Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides student scholarships, teacher grants and resources for kindergarten readiness.
On Oct. 4, 14 graduates of our city’s schools will be recognized for their lifetime achievements as members of the inaugural Hall of Fame Class. They are exemplary role models of everything that is right with public education.
You’re invited to be a part of history by attending the reception, open to the public on that day from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new Eureka School Museum. You can also meet the inductees when they are presented pre-game during homecoming activities at Hattiesburg High School on Oct. 5.
For more information on Hall of Fame events, visit our website at www.hattiesburghof.com or email us at hattiesburghof@gmail.com
