Child Passenger Safety Week reminds parents to buckle their kids correctly

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - September 23 through 29 is Child Passenger Safety week and serves as a reminder for parents to practice proper car seat usage. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children.
NHTSA said that car seats can reduce risk of fatal injury in a collision by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers. However, many parents don’t have the seat installed correctly.
Emergency room physician Dr. Shawn Vitale said Mississippi leads the nation in car deaths for children, and several of those deaths could have been prevented.
“590 kids died last year in automobile accidents,” Vitale said. “About 220 of those children could’ve been saved had they been in restraints appropriately.”
The proper restraints to support a child’s full body is crucial to their safety, according to Vitale.
“The major injury that we see is going to be head injuries,” Vitale said. “Those are from the child’s head being slung forward and those are usually what ends a child’s life.”
He said you want to make sure you have the proper seat based on your child’s height and weight.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released a recent study saying that parents should keep their child in a rear-facing seat for as long as possible, not based on their age but based on the limits of the car seats in reference to their height and weight.
Charles Sims with the Forrest General Hospital Department of Public Safety said he suggests parents should never buy a used car seat.
No matter the size of the seat, Sims said you want to make sure all the restraints are properly functioning.
“You want to make sure that it has a five-point connection so that it goes across the chest and then it hooks between the legs and you have some support around the hips and torso," said Sims.
According to Sims, a common mistake parents make is leaving the car seat too loose.
“One thing you want to remember about the seat belt is that you want to pull it slowly until it comes all the way to the end,” said Sims. “Once that happens you’ll hear a click. What you want to be sure of is that you hear a clicking noise when it’s feeding back in.”
This means the locking device on the seat belt is activated. From there, you can buckle the belt. Sims said the next part is what most parents miss.
“Slowly feed that seat belt back in," said Sims.“What you’re doing is making sure you get it to a point of where it’s tight because even when you think it’s tight you want to put a lot of pressure in [the seat] and feed that seat belt back even further.”
Both Vitale and Sims agree that taking these extra steps are crucial when it comes to your child’s safety.
September 29 is National Car Seat check Saturday. For a list of car seat checkup events near you and more on information on finding a proper car seat for your child, visit www.safekids.org.
