Alleged “chop shop” busted in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is warning consumers after busting an alleged “chop shop.”
According to the sheriff’s department, anyone who has purchased a vehicle from Dale Culpepper, D and D Auto Sales, Southern Collision Body Shop or Culpepper Auto Sales should contact the department to ensure you received what you paid for.
The sheriff’s department can be reached for a vehicle check at 601-764-2588.
The man accused of running the operation, Dale Culpepper, was arrested Tuesday. Culpepper, of Stringer, was released from jail Thursday after posting a $5,000 bond.
Investigators said Culpepper is accused of changing of having someone change the VIN numbers on a flood vehicle to obtain a clear title.
Jasper County investigators worked with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and National Insurance Crime Bureau to take Culpepper into custody.
Officials said NICB agents searched the property of Southern Collision Body Shop after Culpepper was arrested and seized further evidence for the case against Culpepper.
