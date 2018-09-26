Wednesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Today looks on the wet side with highs in the mid 80s. There is a 70% chance for those to occur mainly in the afternoon and early evening all though there the possibility of one or two occurring overnight.
For Thursday, look for more of the same as we have a 70% chance for more showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
There is a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Sunday, we have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.
On Monday and Tuesday, we bring that down to a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.