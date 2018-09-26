USM’s Eagle’s Nest could be model for college food banks across state

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry at the University of Southern Mississippi may soon be a model for other campus food pantries across the state.
The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi toured the facility Tuesday, to learn more about how it operates.
The organization recently got a grant to study campus hunger in Mississippi and come up with possible solutions.
The organization’s goal is to help establish food banks at campuses across the state, using the Eagle’s Nest as the standard.
“We’re bringing some partners from Jackson and the surrounding areas, especially from colleges, so they can see what this looks like,” said Langston Moore, communications and community engagement director for The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi. “Hopefully, we’re going to be able to duplicate this food pantry across Mississippi.”
“It’s really remarkable what the students have accomplished here in just two short years, what it means to the University of Southern Mississippi to have this resource for its students,” said Tamara Hurst, faculty mentor for the Eagle’s Nest.
The Eagle’s Nest will celebrate its second anniversary in October.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.