USM meets Auburn for 23rd time

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For the sixth straight season, Southern Miss will battle a team from the Southeastern Conference. The Golden Eagles travel to Auburn, Alabama to play the No. 10 Tigers on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Auburn holds a 17-5 advantage in the series, winning the last meeting in 2008 by two touchdowns. USM’s last win was in 1991, the second of back-to-back victories at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Jay Hopson knows the challenge Auburn presents in 2018. While USM ranks ninth in the nation in total defense, the Tigers are a different animal.
“They’re a good football team,” Hopson said. “There’s no if’s, and’s but’s about that. We know we got a good challenge and we know we’re playing a really good football team. But, again, we’ve got to prepare. And I always say this, I worry about one team. I worry about us.”
“Offensively, they can really throw it,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. “I think they’re eighth in the country in passing yards. Their quarterback and receivers, they’re very impressive. Defensively, they’re ninth in total defense. They play extremely hard, they put a lot of pressure on the offense and are very well-coached.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.