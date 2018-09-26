Southeastern Construction to launch Skills Training Academy

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southeastern Construction gathered with area education leaders and construction industry professionals to discuss the need for a Skills Training Academy for students coming out of high school.
Southeastern says it has the facility to train students in skills such as carpentry, painting and welding.
“The turnout today was great, we are going to meet again in October to review the curriculum," said Patrick Ward, principal of the academy. “It is a national curriculum that is promoted through the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation, and I see this being very beneficial to the community.”
Ward said Southeastern Construction has worked with local high schools, junior colleges and the University of Southern Mississippi to start the academy, which will be located at 20 Hegwood Road in Hattiesburg.
The academy will begin in January 2019 with 15 employees of Southeastern, and it will have other student enrollment into the academy in January 2020.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.