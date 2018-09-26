M&M’s is making a hazelnut spread candy for the Nutella fans

(RNN) – M&M’s are coming for the Nutella lovers.
Mars, the candy company that makes M&Ms, announced Wednesday that in 2019 M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies will be available in stores – taking a shot at the European hazelnut spread that has taken the U.S. by storm in the past few years.
Instead of a chocolate middle, the bite-sized candies will have a creamy hazelnut center of their own making, not actual Nutella. The Daily Meal reports that there is still some work to be done on the flavor because some early prototypes tasted like popped corn.
However, the five new candy bars M&M’s announced it is introducing did hit the mark with taste testers and will be in stories in December 2018.
The candy bars are milk chocolate with M&M minis baked right in. Flavors include almonds with minis, peanuts and minis, “crisp rice” and minis, crispy mint and minis – and oh yeah, just plain minis.
