Man hospitalized after shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man is recovering in a hospital after being shot Tuesday night in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. in the area of Mobile and East 8th streets.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told the victim had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Moore said the 23-year-old man remains hospitalized.
Police said no suspects are in custody at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information on this crime, please call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.