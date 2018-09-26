Man accused of assaulting Bok Homa Casino employee

Man accused of assaulting Bok Homa Casino employee
Brown was arrested Tuesday in Heidelberg and charged with aggravated assault. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Chris Thies | September 26, 2018 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 4:56 PM

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Bok Homa Casino employee suffered several injuries, including a broken jaw, finger and tooth, when he was allegedly attacked by a disruptive patron on Sept. 12.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’ Department, 35-year-old Norris Brown, of Hattiesburg, is accused of assaulting the employee after he was asked to leave the casino for creating a disturbance.

On September 12, 2018, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a disturbance at Bok Homa Casino. An employee...

Posted by Jones County, MS Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Brown was arrested Tuesday in Heidelberg and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s department said the casino employee was treated for his injuries at South Central Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.