Man accused of assaulting Bok Homa Casino employee

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Bok Homa Casino employee suffered several injuries, including a broken jaw, finger and tooth, when he was allegedly attacked by a disruptive patron on Sept. 12.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’ Department, 35-year-old Norris Brown, of Hattiesburg, is accused of assaulting the employee after he was asked to leave the casino for creating a disturbance.
Brown was arrested Tuesday in Heidelberg and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $10,000.
The sheriff’s department said the casino employee was treated for his injuries at South Central Regional Medical Center.
