Hattiesburg (5-0) visits Stone on Friday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High (5-0) remains on the road for the fourth straight week when it travels to Stone High.
Head coach Tony Vance believes the biggest challenge for the Tigers is to not become complacent. Hattiesburg’s average margin of victory this season has been by 24 points.
“Well, certainly, we’re excited to be 5-0,” Vance said. “We got some things, still, we need to work on. I think that showed last week. So, we’ve got to fix those things we need to fix and continue to get better at the things we need to get better at. Halfway through the season, I can’t complain about being 5-0. It’s better than being 0-5. But we certainly have some things to work on.”
