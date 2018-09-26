Coroner identifies body found in Okatoma River

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - We now know the identity of the body found floating in the Okatoma River in Covington County over the weekend.
Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila identified the man as 55-year-old Gary Lynn Dunn, of Seminary.
How Dunn died is still under investigation. Daquila said autopsy results are pending, and there is no word on whether foul play is suspected.
Dunn’s body was found Saturday night by a group of people canoeing down the Okatoma River.
This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information as we receive it.
