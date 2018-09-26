Girlfriend charged with murder of Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a man and a woman on Tuesday night in connection to the murder of a Hub City man.
Police said 22-year-old Anquanette Alexander, of Hattiesburg, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Greg Hawthorne, who was found dead inside his home on Sunday. A Hattiesburg man, Nikarra Duncan, 41, was charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the murder.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Alexander was the girlfriend of Hawthorne and the shooting was a domestic related incident.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The preliminary autopsy was concluded on Tuesday and determined that the death was a homicide, leading to the arrest of Alexander and Duncan.
In 2015, Alexander was charged with first-degree hindering the prosecution and conspiracy in connection to the murders of HPD officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate. She pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in June 2017 and the sentence was deferred five years, non-adjudicated.
The hindering charge was passed to the inactive files.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.