“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in Jefferson Davis Co.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office published a Facebook post Wednesday evening warning the public of a man the department says should be “considered armed and dangerous.”
The post says Kevin Batimon is wanted by the sheriff’s department and was last seen in the Bassfield area. An official with the sheriff’s department said Batimon is wanted for a probation violation.
If you encounter Batimon, deputies say you should call 911 immediately. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s department at 601-792-5169.
